Indianapolis amongst top cities for dog attacks on postal workers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – The U.S. Postal Service released its annual ranking of top dog attack cities Thursday, with Indianapolis in the ninth place.

Forty cities make up the top 30 dog attack city rankings. A total of 44 dog attacks were reported in Indianapolis in 2016.

USPS revealed Thursday that a letter carrier was recently walking away from an Indianapolis residence when a pit bull rushed out the front door and ran after the carrier, catching him in full-mouth bite on his lower calf.

Later, at the hospital, the doctors told the postal worker he was lucky because his pants had shielded him from an even more severe injury. He spent three weeks out of work as a result of the incident.

The number of postal employees attacked by dogs nationwide reached 6,755 in 2016 — more than 200 higher than the year before.

To help prevent future dog attacks, National Dog Bite Prevention Week launches Sunday, April 9 and will run through Saturday, April 15.

For more information, visit USPS.