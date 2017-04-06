Indiana House passes Gary/Muncie schools takeover bill

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Financially troubled school districts in Gary and Muncie would be taken over by the state under a bill passed by the Indiana House.

Gary is over $100 million in debt and officials say Muncie has a negative cash balance of $18 million.

The bill would allow the state to appoint emergency managers to assume broad control of the districts.

Some Democratic say the fiscal problems are rooted in Republican-championed property tax caps and changes in education funding over the last decade. They expect many more school districts to have financial troubles in the coming years.

But Republicans say school districts need to adjust to a new reality and cut costs and size.

The measure passed 77-19 Thursday and returns to the Senate to reconcile changes the House made.