Indiana House approves measure on marijuana-derived oil

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana House has approved loosening restrictions on a marijuana-derived oil used to treat epilepsy.

The bill passed the chamber unanimously 95-0 Thursday. A measure on the same subject will likely be considered for a final vote in the Senate later Thursday.

The Legislature has long resisted efforts to allow the use of cannabidiol oil, commonly referred to as CBD, but that appears to have changed this year.

The oil cannot get patients high but contains compounds that studies suggest lessen the severity of seizures. Many parents of children with treatment-resistant epilepsy have testified in support during committee hearings.

A conference committee will reconcile differences between the two measures. There is disagreement over chemical component definitions and the creation of a state registry for CBD oil.

