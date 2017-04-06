Indiana Appeals Court rejects challenge to utility rate hike

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Court of Appeals has rejected a challenge to an Indiana Power & Light rate hike that’ll increase the monthly charge 68 percent for some customers.

The Indianapolis Star (http://indy.st/2oHZATu ) reports the court ruled Wednesday that it didn’t have the authority to order the state Utility Regulatory Commission to reconsider the rate hike simply because it would impact some customers more than others.

The rate increase took effect March 31, 2016, after the utility announced it would raise rates for the first time in 20 years. Citizens Action Coalition, a group that advocates for fair energy policies, and other civic groups sued the utility over the fixed customer charge.

Opponents of the hike said the appeals court’s decision was “extremely disappointing,” and said they’re considering their next legal options.

