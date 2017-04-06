Fort Wayne distillery wins national awards

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) After less than a year in business, Three Rivers Distilling Company, Fort Wayne’s first and only craft distillery, has won national awards for two of its spirits.

The distillery at at 224 E. Wallace St. in Fort Wayne announced Thursday it won bronze medals for its Harvester Vodka and Summit City Gin in the American Craft Spirits Association Competition and the American Distilling Institute Competition earlier this year.

Three Rivers Distilling opened in April 2016 as northeast Indiana’s first craft distillery since Prohibition. It produces a full lineup of grain-to-bottle products made in Fort Wayne.

“It is an honor to have been recognized by these amazing industry professionals,” said co-founder and CEO Stephen Blevins. “Our hard work and dedication in this first year has shined in these spirits. It is humbling to see our team awarded so early on in our career. We will continue to strive for excellence in spirit production right here in downtown Fort Wayne.”

Three Rivers Distilling’s Harvester Vodka received a bronze award at the American Craft Spirits Association’s Feb. 17 conference in Nashville. The contest had 599 spirit entries.

Then on April 4, the American Distilling Institute awarded Three Rivers Distilling a bronze medal for both Harvester Vodka and Summit City Gin at a conference in Baltimore that had 680 spirit entries.