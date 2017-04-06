Five local girls to play in North/South Indiana All-Star Classic

LOGANSPORT – An elite group of Indiana’s senior basketball players will convene at the Berry Bowl on the campus of Logansport

High School in Logansport, Indiana to prepare for the 29th annual North/South Indiana All-Star Classic.

This girls’ and boys’ doubleheader will be played on Sunday, April 9th, at 2 p.m. (girls) and 4 p.m. (boys). The

North/South Indiana All-Star Classic is sponsored by Logansport High School, Hoosier Basketball Magazine and

Pacesetter Sports of Terre Haute.

Twenty-four girls compete in the first half of this doubleheader including 10 players that have been selected as

2017 Indiana All-Stars as well as three players who helped lead their high school teams to a 2017 IHSAA state

championship last month.

The North team boosts all three state champions— Karissa McLaughlin and Madisen Parker from AAAA

Champion Homestead as well as Nicole Konieczny from AAA South Bend St. Joe. Five Indiana All-Stars are also

part fo the north squad. The state’s leading scorer Dana Evans (36 ppg), Gary West {Louisville}; McLaughlin (26)

{recently committed to Purdue}, Ajanae Thomas, North Central (Marion) {Indiana State}, Konieczny {Valparaiso}

and Parker {Bowling Green State}.

The South girls’ roster also includes five Indiana All-Stars. Two are 20+ point per game scores—Madison Wise

(23.3 ppg), Greenfield-Central {Iowa State} and Rachel McLimore (21), Zionsville {DePaul}. Chyna Anthony,

New Albany {Northern Kenticky}, Maliah Howard-Bass, Columbus North {Ball State} and Destiny Perkins,

Lawrence North {Akron} are 2017 All-Stars. The South also features high scoring Paige Barrett (21.2 ppg),

Scottsburg {Murray State} along with three “in state” Division I recruits. They are Kayla Casteel, Plainfield

{Evansville}, Katie Helgason, Greenfield-Central {Ball State} and Brittany Welch, Sheridan {IUPUI}.

The North girls will be coached by Logansport Meranda Cooper. New Albnay Tammy Geron will lead the South.

Twenty-four boys compete in the second game which fatures 10 players who scorted more than 20 ppg this

past season. The North is led by McDonald’s All-American Kris Wilkes (23 ppg), North Central (Marion) {UCLA}

and Purdue recruit Sasha Stefanovic (20.5), Crown Point. Also highlighting the North is Jalen Adaway,

Logansport, who particiapted in the National Slam Dunk contest at teh 2017 NCAA Final Four. Other high scorin

point producers are Tim Leavell (21.5), Marion, Matt Jennings (21), Logansport {Grace}, Haden Deaton (20),

McCutcheon {Grace} and Vincent Miranda (20), NorthWood {Taylor}.

The South roster has a 2017 IHSAA State Champion in Nike Sibande (22 ppg) of AAA Indianapolis Crispus

Attucks, as well as a member from last years’s 2016 AAAA champion New Albany Bulldogs— Issac Hibbard.

Profliic scorers on the South Team include Jaylen Minnett (31.1 ppg), Terre Haute South {IUPUI}, Tyler Smith

(24.6), Northeastern {Florida Southern}, Trevor Lakes (22.5), Lebanon {Maryville} and Zach Gunn (21.5 ),

Hamilton Southeastern {Ball State}. Two Division I commits for the South are

Michael Ertel, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) {Louisiana Monroe} and Ra Kpedi, Lawrence North {Vermont}

The North boys will be coached by Logansport Pat Skaggs. Hamilton Southeastern’s Brian Satterfield will

coach the South.

The 2017 Classic

