Donnelly facing doubts from Indiana liberals over court vote

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A small protest by liberals outside Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly’s downtown Indianapolis office this week could signal trouble for his 2018 re-election hopes.

Some of those who protested against Donnelly’s decision to break with his party and to support Judge Neil Gorsuch’s nomination to the Supreme Court said they were uneasy about voting for him next year. The liberal pushback against the moderate Donnelly comes as he’s already being targeted by Republicans in a state that President Donald Trump carried by 19 percentage points.

Retired Indianapolis teacher Pamela Griffin says Donnelly has sided with Trump on some issues he shouldn’t have.

Donnelly says he believes Gorsuch is qualified for the Supreme Court and that he tries to make independent decisions.