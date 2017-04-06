Bill overhauling troubled vaping law clears Indiana House

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A measure overhauling Indiana’s problematic vaping regulations has cleared the Indiana House.

A 2016 law created a monopoly in the vaping industry, sparking an FBI probe. The new proposal strips provisions that had allowed one security firm to play gatekeeper over the industry and set a deadline for manufacturer permits to be granted.

The House approved the bill 91-4 Thursday, with four Republicans voting no. Senators previously approved a version, so negotiations are likely for a final bill before the legislative session ends later this month.

Changes made by the House reintroduced some regulations that weren’t struck down by a federal appellate court.

The bill requires a trackable code and a nicotine warning on product labels. It also contains provisions on flavorings, retailer reports and ingredient lists.

