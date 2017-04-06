Bill addressing Airbnb rentals clears Indiana Senate

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Senate has narrowly backed a proposal attempting to navigate regulations on short-term rentals amid a changing market with companies like Airbnb.

Senators voted 27-20 in favor of the bill Thursday. The House approved a different version last month and more changes could be made before a final agreement is reached.

Bill sponsor Sen. Randy Head says the Senate proposal attempts to allow people to profit off of investments by renting properties out on Airbnb. The Logansport Republican says local officials shouldn’t be able to stamp out those rights.

Democratic Sen. Karen Tallian of Portage was among opponents who argue the bill could harm the collection of local hotel taxes. She says the measure will undo zoning ordinances that have been in place for years.