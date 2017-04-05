Swanigan to test NBA Draft process

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Purdue star Caleb Swanigan will test NBA waters, the former Homestead standout announced early Wednesday.

Swanigan said on the Popular Nobodies podcast that he would enter the NBA Draft but not hire an agent to maintain his amateurism. The decision would allow Swanigan to return to the Boilermakers for what would be his junior season.

Swanigan is coming off a season in which he placed third in A.P. Player of the Year voting and was named first-team All-America by the AP and the NABC. He led Purdue to the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament.

The 2017 NBA draft will be held on June 22.