Snider’s Williams a finalist for Indiana Mr. Basketball

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Snider standout Malik Williams is one of four finalists for the Indiana Mr. Basketball award that will be announced on April 27.

The Indy Star revealing the four finalists on Wednesday morning. In addition to Williams Cloverdale’s Cooper Neese, Castle’s Jack Nunge, and North Central’s Kris Wilkes make up the finalists.

Williams, a Louisville recruit, led Snider to the program’s first SAC title since 2009 and a 17-7 overall record. The 6-foot-11 standout averaged 21.5 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 4 blocks a game during his senior campaign.

Williams is looking to be the third Mr. Basketball winner from Fort Wayne in the last eight years. Homestead’s Caleb Swanigan won in 2015 while Bishop Luers’ Deshaun Thomas took home the honor in 2010.