Slugger Brad Zunica back for second season with TinCaps

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Despite a soggy Parkview Field the TinCaps held their annual “Meet The Team” night on Wednesday and one familiar face was that of first baseman Brad Zunica.

Last year Zunica led the TinCaps in home runs with 14 and was second with 61 RBI – all that while playing just 110 games.

Back for his second season, the 21-year old Zunica is a veteran on this young TinCaps squad, and will be looked at to provide leadership in 2017.

The TinCaps open the season Thursday at Bowling Green at 7:35 p.m. Their home opener is set for Saturday against the Hot Rods at 6:05 p.m.