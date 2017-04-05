SILVER ALERT: Missing woman believed to be in danger

HAMLET, Ind. (WANE) Police across the state are looking for a missing woman who’s believed to be in danger. A statewide silver alert was issued for 22-year-old Dehani Salazar.

She was last seen Wednesday around noon in Hamlet, 134 miles north of Indianapolis. Police say Salazar might be wearing a black “Everlast” sweatshirt, blue jeans and slip-on shoes.

Police believe she may be disoriented and need medical attention. If you have any information on Salazar might be, contact the Starke County Sheriff’s Department by calling 574-772-3771 option 1 or 911.