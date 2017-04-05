Police: Man playing with gun shot himself in head

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) A man was killed Tuesday night in what Bluffton Police believe was an accidental shooting.

Police and medics were called just after 9 p.m. to a home at 503 W. Wiley St. on a report of a shooting. Officers arrived to find a man down in an upstairs bedroom, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was identified as 21-year-old Jericho Kobryn.

Bluffton Deputy Police Chief Kyle Randall said friends of Kobryn told investigators that he had a gun and had been showing it off and playing with it throughout the day. Tuesday night, he was in the bedroom with his friends with the gun out again when it discharged, Randall said.

Investigators believe the fatal self-inflicted gunshot to the head was accidental, according to Randall.

No one else was hurt in the incident.