“One simple phone call and three lives could have been saved”

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – After news of what happened in Noble County came out, a lot of people were upset and had a lot questions. So we went back to Noble County today to find out more. What was discovered in the house was a gruesome surprise. Two cats and a dog were found starved to death. Sergeant Johnny Richie described it as something he had never seen or smelled before. “He had the front door opened and you could smell the stench coming from inside the home out to from where we were parked on the road. We were angry. It’s not a call we want to get.” Jennifer Getts with the Noble County Humane Society said.

The suspect faces three possible charges of animal cruelty, a misdemeanor offense. It’s a punishment a lot of people think isn’t enough. “To make a felony out of this type of charge would be very difficult,” Prosecutor Eric Blackman said.

Blackman said to be a harsher penalty of a felony, he’d have to prove intent. Another felony circumstance is that the neglect is part of a domestic situation. ”You have facts and circumstances showing that a person intended that an animal suffered.”

NewsChannel15 did look up tax records and reached out to the most recent homeowner who was confirmed as the suspect. He read our message but we didn’t hear back. Blackman admits it’s not an easy case but it’s his job to uphold the law. “Sometimes it is difficult to separate the emotions from the job but you have to do that. Especially when it is a case like this.”

Those at the shelter thank the police for their involvement and hope the animals deaths aren’t in vein; that someone could learn from what happened and speak up if they’re ever in a similar situation. Blackman says jail time is likely but to some, they still want more. “A slap on the wrist just doesn’t seem to be enough. Think about human children and the outrage this would cause if it was a human child and am not saying that they’re on the same level but you should still have respect for all forms of life. It’s immoral what has been done to these animals,” Getts said.

Charges could come up as soon as a couple day.