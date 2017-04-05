1 man dead, 2nd hurt in Goshen police-action shooting

GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — One man is dead and another has been injured in a police-action shooting in northern Indiana.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Trent Smith says a Goshen police officer fatally shot a carjacking suspect brandishing a shotgun in the parking lot of a bar Wednesday morning. The man’s name was not immediately released.

Smith says a man sitting in a nearby van was struck by a stray bullet and hospitalized. Smith says it’s not clear who fired that bullet.

No police officers were injured.

Goshen police responding to a call of gunshots were told by witnesses a man unsuccessfully attempted two carjackings. A short police chase ensued before the officer-involved shooting.

The Goshen Police Department says all officers who fired shots have been placed on paid administrative leave while the investigation continues.

