Komets hooked by Walleye as fists fly at Coliseum

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets fell to division rival Toledo 6-1 on Wednesday night but not before Shawn Szydlowski took out some frustration on the Walleye.

Szydlowski was in the middle of what could be the biggest fight of the year for the Komets in the second period when he went toe-to-toe with Walleye goalie Cal Heeter.

Brett Perlini scored his 23rd goal just 3:33 minutes into the first frame to give the Komets a 1-0 lead, but Fort Wayne yielded six straight goals.

Starting goaltender Pat Nagle was removed in the second period after allowing 4 goals on 18 shots. Garrett Bartus stopped 10-of-12 shots in relief.

The Komets now close out the regular season with two games against Quad City – the team they will face in the first round of the playoffs. The Komets are at the Mallards on Friday, then host the Mallards at 7:30 p.m. Saturday to wrap up the regular season.