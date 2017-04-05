Komets forward Cazzola named to ECHL All-Rookie Team

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The ECHL announced on Wednesday that Fort Wayne forward Mike Cazzola has been named to the 2017 ECHL All-Rookie Team as determined by vote of the league coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media who were asked to select a goaltender, two defensemen and three forwards.

Cazzola leads Fort Wayne and is tied for first among rookies with 45 assists and 72 points and is tied for third with 27 goals among first year skaters.

In addition to Cazzola, rookies Landon Bow (G, Idaho), Kevin Shulze (D, Wheeling), Nolan Zajac (D, Toledo), Tyler Spink (F, Toledo) and Tyson Spink (F, Toledo) were also named ECHL All-Rookies for the year.

The week ahead— The Komets will finish the regular season with three games in four nights this week starting with a visit from Toledo Wednesday at 7:30pm. The Komets will complete the week with back-to-back games against Quad City and a preview of the first-round series against the Mallards. The Komets will skate at Quad City Friday at 8:05pm ET before returning home to host the Mallards Saturday at 7:30pm in the 2016-17 regular season finale.

2016-17 ECHL All-Rookie Team

G – Landon Bow, Idaho Steelheads (26 gp, 18-6-2, 2.17 GAA, .931 save pct.)

D – Kevin Schulze, Wheeling Nailers (65 gp, 12g, 45a, 57 pts., +5)

D – Nolan Zajac, Toledo Walleye (58 gp, 10g, 37a, 47 pts., +26)

F – Mike Cazzola, Fort Wayne Komets (64 gp, 27g, 45a, 72 pts., +28)

F – Tylor Spink, Toledo Walleye (63 gp, 27g, 45a, 72 pts., +21)

F – Tyson Spink, Toledo Walleye (66 gp, 33g, 39a, 72 pts., +16)