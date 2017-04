FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Their performance was, in a word, dominating.

The Concordia Lutheran boys track team cruised to the small school Hoosier State Relays Indoor Track Title and your Optimum Performance Sports “Team of the Week.”

The Cadets earned 100 points while the runner-up only had 36. They also set state records in the 4×200 and distance medley relays.