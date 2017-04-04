Swanigan tweets decision will be announced tomorrow

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Will he stay or will he go? That’s the question facing Purdue’s Caleb Swanigan – a question he plans to answer tomorrow morning.

On Tuesday afternoon Swanigan tweeted that he will be announcing his decision tomorrow morning on the “Popular Nobodies” podcast, a podcast based out of Fort Wayne.

Swanigan just finished his sophomore season and led the country in double-doubles. He was a first-team Associated Press All-American and is a finalist for the Wooden Award.

Swanigan declared for the NBA Draft last year but didn’t hire and agent and withdrew, returning to West Lafayette. He could do the same this year, but most projections have the Homestead High School grad being selected in the first round in the 20-30 pick range.