Suspect in custody after 3-hour standoff

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A man who barricaded himself inside a near-downtown home mid-afternoon Tuesday was taken into custody after nearly three hours.

Fort Wayne Police were called to the area of the 1000 block of East Berry Street around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday. Dispatchers told NewsChannel 15 it was the result of a domestic situation.

Soon, though, the force’s Emergency Services Team was called.

By 3:45 p.m., at least four Fort Wayne Police squad cars were parked on the roadway, along with a large truck and an armored tactical truck. Several more officers were set up along Begue Street between East Wayne and East Berry streets. A police K-9 could be seen working in the area.

Police at the scene told NewsChannel 15 that a man was barricaded inside a home, refusing to come out. Police were able to secure a warrant, and just after 5 p.m., the man was taken into custody.

The suspect was not identified and it’s not clear yet what charges he’ll face.