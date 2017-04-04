Suspect in custody after 3-hour standoff

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A man who barricaded himself inside a near-downtown home mid-afternoon Tuesday was taken into custody after nearly three hours.

Fort Wayne Police work along East Berry Street on Tuesday, March 4, 2017.

Fort Wayne Police were called to the area of the 1000 block of East Berry Street around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday. Dispatchers told NewsChannel 15 it was the result of a domestic situation.

Soon, though, the force’s Emergency Services Team was called.

By 3:45 p.m., at least four Fort Wayne Police squad cars were parked on the roadway, along with a large truck and an armored tactical truck. Several more officers were set up along Begue Street between East Wayne and East Berry streets. A police K-9 could be seen working in the area.

Police at the scene told NewsChannel 15 that a man was barricaded inside a home, refusing to come out. Police were able to secure a warrant, and just after 5 p.m., the man was taken into custody.

The suspect was not identified and it’s not clear yet what charges he’ll face.

