Ohio boy, 13, dies of suspected heroin overdose; dad jailed

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a 13-year-old Ohio boy died of a suspected heroin overdose, and his father has been jailed in a previous drug-related case.

Nathan Wylie’s father and another man brought the unresponsive boy to a Dayton fire station March 28 and indicated that Nathan got into his father’s drugs. The boy died Saturday at a hospital.

Police told the Dayton Daily News on Monday they were awaiting a toxicology report and interviewing witnesses to determine exactly what kind of drugs the boy accessed and how.

His father, 40-year-old Robert Wylie, was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment and remained jailed in connection with a December traffic stop in which he was arrested for drug possession.

A message seeking comment was left Tuesday for his public defender in that case.

