Mastodons stomp Cleary in 12-1 win

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Fort Wayne used a 17-2 hits advantage to defeat Cleary 12-1 on Tuesday (April 4) at Mastodon Field in a non-conference baseball contest.

Brock Logan started the scoring with a solo home run in the first inning. It was his team-leading fourth home run of the season. He finished the game 2-for-4 with two runs scored after adding a double to open a four-run fifth inning for the Mastodons.

The Mastodons took control of the game with two runs in the third, two in the fourth, four in the fifth and three in the sixth.

Jackson Boyce was 4-of-6 with four RBIs and a run scored. Mike Snyder had three hits, two RBIs and four runs scored.

Damian Helm earned the win for the ‘Dons. He is 2-1 after throwing two scoreless innings. Tanner Hart, Chase Phelps, Dru Sebastian, Duane Miller and Cameron Boyd also had scoreless outings for the ‘Dons.

Payton Tyndall took the loss for Cleary. He is 1-3.

Cleary falls to 5-18-1. Fort Wayne improves to 6-20. The ‘Dons welcome Oral Roberts to town on Friday for a Summit League doubleheader. First pitch is set for noon.