Man charged in shooting over Xbox deal

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A man who prosecutors believe shot a man outside a north side gas station over a Valentine’s Day sale of an Xbox video game console has been charged.

Kevin T. Hileman, 22, was charged Monday in Allen Superior Court with Battery Resulting in Moderate Bodily Injury and Criminal Recklessness committed with a deadly weapon – both felonies – related to a Feb. 14 shooting at the Lassus Handy Dandy at East Dupont Road and Lima Road.

Fort Wayne Police were called just after 9:30 p.m. that night the parking lot of the gas station on a report of a shooting. There, officers found David Allen Walters on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Hileman agreed to sell an Xbox gaming system to Walters for $240 at the gas station. There, Walters gave Hileman three $100 bills and he started to walk away without any change, the affidavit said.

Hileman told investigators that he inspected the bills that found they were counterfeit, according to the affidavit. Hileman said he then shouted at Walters, who ran toward his car in the lot. Hileman told police that’s when he pulled out a .38-caliber revolver and fired a shot at Walters.

The gas station’s surveillance cameras captured the incident, the affidavit said.

Hileman said he shot Walters because he was “protecting his property,” according to the affidavit.