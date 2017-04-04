Komets forward Cheek loaned to Tucson in AHL

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) -The Komets announced today that forward Trevor Cheek has been loaned to the Tucson Roadrunners of the AHL. This is Cheek’s second call-up of the season to Tucson where he scored three assists in 20 games from Dec. 5 through Feb. 7. Cheek has scored 19 goals and 34 points in 35 games with the Komets this season.

The Komets will host the Toledo Walleye Wednesday at 7:30pm. Friday the Komets visit Quad City for an 8:05pm ET faceoff before returning home for the regular season finale Saturday against the Mallards at 7:30pm and a preview of the upcoming playoffs against Quad City.

The first round of the playoffs is set to begin Friday, April 14 in Fort Wayne when the Komets and Mallards faceoff in Round 1 of the 2017 ECHL Central division semifinals. The Komets will host game 2 Saturday, April 15 before the series switches to Quad City for games 3, 4 and 5. If games 6 and 7 are necessary, they will be held in Fort Wayne.

2017 ECHL KELLY CUP CENTRAL DIVISION SEMIFINALS

FORT WAYNE KOMETS VS QUAD CITY MALLARDS

Best-of-seven series

Game 1- Friday, April 14……………Quad City at Fort Wayne, 8pm ET

Game 2- Saturday, April 15………..Quad City at Fort Wayne, 7:30pm ET

Game 3- Wednesday, April 19……Fort Wayne at Quad City, 7:35pm ET

Game 4- Friday, April 21……………Fort Wayne at Quad City, 8:05pm ET

*Game 5- Saturday, April 22……….Fort Wayne at Quad City, 8:05pm ET

*Game 6- Monday, April 24………..Quad City at Fort Wayne, 7:30pm ET

*Game 7- Wednesday, April 26…..Quad City at Fort Wayne, 7:30pm ET

*If necessary.