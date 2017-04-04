IPFW prof.: Donnelly should still see support next year even after Gorsuch endorsement

Related Coverage Donnelly announces support for Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – IPFW Political Science Professor Mike Wolf said Sen. Joe Donnelly’s move to endorse Neil Gorsuch only reiterates how much of a moderate he is, and he won in 2012 because of this. However, as parties continue to get more divided will he get the support of Democrats next year during his race for reelection?

This week Donnelly joined two other Democrats to endorse Gorsuch for Supreme Court justice. Senators Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota have endorsed Gorsuch. They have something in common with Donnelly.

“They all face reelection in 2018 in states that are all a little more conservative than a normal democratic state,” Wolf said. “So, they have that concern in front of them.”

Wolf said the decision may have had some thoughts of reelection behind it, but with or without reelection the decision shouldn’t come as much of a surprise.

“So Donnelly was much more of a moderate when he served in the House so the indicators were there that this is the kind of senator he is,” Wolf said. “So, I think at some level there should be some credit given to him for a continuing career of moderation.”

Wolf expects some attack ads bringing this endorsement into question during the 2018 election. As for Democratic support, Wolf thinks it will still be there next year.

“It might get someone to run against him in the Democratic Primary, but I think in the end he would probably prevail on that one,” Wolf said. “The energy that is mostly just anti-Trump will show up and support him.”

Republicans are short of the 60 votes they need to avoid a filibuster. They’ve said if they don’t get the votes needed they will propose a rule change that would allow a majority rule. Democrats also did this three years ago for all judicial nominees besides Supreme Court justices.