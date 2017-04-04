Indiana Tech adding stadium, athletic facilities at Memorial Park

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Indiana Tech will create a softball stadium and other athletic facilities inside nearby and city of Fort Wayne-owned Memorial Park, a $6.4 million project.

In a joint news conference inside the Memorial Park pavilion, Indiana Tech officials and Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry announced that Indiana Tech will build a new track and field facility, a 350-seat, lighted softball stadium, and a 10,000-square-foot athletic training and office facility within Memorial Park. The track and field facility would be located on the park’s eastern edge, and the softball stadium would rise where the current softball field is. The athletic training and office facility would be erected adjacent to the parking lot.

The plan calls for the university to own and manage the new facilities, while the city’s Parks and Recreation Department will maintain the park’s current facilities and open spaces. All of the facilities at Memorial Park will remain, officials said, including the pool, splash pad, playground, basketball courts and pavilion. The existing parking lot will be reconfigured to add parking spots, however.

Construction on the multi-faceted project will begin in early June.

“I continue to be encouraged by the positive momentum and investments we’re experiencing in the city of Fort Wayne,” said Henry. “Indiana Tech and the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department have developed unique plans to enhance Indiana Tech athletics and provide additional opportunities at Memorial Park for nearby neighborhoods. Our city has become a point of destination with quality of life amenities that bring individuals, families, neighborhoods, and educational institutions together to make a lasting difference.”

Indiana Tech officials said the university will work with the city’s Parks department to offer usage of the new facilities, including for sports camps, clinics and leagues as well as for local and regional high school and youth competitions. The full agreement between Indiana Tech and the city has not been finalized.

Dr. Arthur Snyder, president of Indiana Tech, said the collaborative project is a “win” for all parties.

“We’re pleased to give our national champion track teams and our softball team great new facilities, while continuing to engage our neighbors, area athletes, and the entire community through collaborative programming with the Parks and Recreation Department.”