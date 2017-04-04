Indiana House approves abortion parental notification bill

Related Coverage House panel considers abortion bill on parental notification

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana House has passed a bill requiring parental notification in some cases when a minor seeks an abortion without parental consent.

But lawmakers including the bill’s sponsor disagree about when a parent would or would not receive notification.

The measure preserves a minor’s current ability to ask a judge for permission to get an abortion without involving a parent or guardian. The language is unclear about whether parents would be notified if the judge denies the minor’s request for an abortion.

In response to questions, bill sponsor Republican Rep. Peggy Mayfield of Martinsville said she didn’t think parents would be notified in such cases. Other Republicans argued notifications would — and should — happen then.

The House voted 75-23 to approve the bill despite disagreement about its effect.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.