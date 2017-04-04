Family of man killed in hit and run make an emotional plea for answers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The family of a man hit and killed while trying to cross Coliseum Boulevard over the weekend is making an emotional plea to help find the person responsible for his death.

“Larry was the type of person that would help anybody,” Carrie Blake said about her brother 53-year-old Larry Herron. “It didn’t matter if you were a stranger off the street. If you needed money and he had it he’d give it to you.”

To his niece, Herron was her movie buddy.

“He used to come over and give me new movies to watch and check out. He’s my little move buddy,” Sarah Parshall said about her uncle. “That’s how I’ll remember him.”

Monday, Blake got a phone call she never expected. A friend called to tell her Larry was gone. Herron had been hit and killed on East Coliseum Boulevard Saturday night.

“I had to be the one to get a hold of the Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Coroner’s Office,” Blake said.

Parshall saw the story on the news and learned that the person responsible for his death left the scene.

“It made us angry knowing that somebody out there can actually do something like this,” Parshall said.

Blake said she and her brother became closer after their mother passed away a about two years ago. In the midst of saying goodbye to her brother, Blake is also focused on bringing justice for Herron.

“I just want to catch this person who is responsible. To treat my brother like you would treat an animal. Hit and run? It’s ridiculous,” Blake said.

After Larry was hit by the first car he was sent into the path of a Jeep. That driver stayed on the scene and talked to investigators. Carrie said she wants to meet that person to say thank you.

“I want to let them know that for what it’s worth I’m sorry that they had to be there and be witnesses to something like this and to maybe help me bring the person responsible for my brother’s death to justice,” Blake said.

Police said there are no updates into the investigation at this time. There have been no arrests made. They are working to locate security video from nearby businesses that might help them identify the first driver.