Central Indiana city rejects resuming fluoride for its water

ALEXANDRIA, Ind. (AP) — A central Indiana city has rejected a proposal to resume adding fluoride to its water supply.

The (Anderson) Herald Bulletin reports that the Alexandria City Council voted 4-3 against measure Monday.

City Council member Dr. David Steele, a dentist, had asked that the city add fluoride to its water. He says it helps protect teeth from cavities and he was disappointed with the outcome of Monday’s vote.

Some residents of the community 70 miles northeast of Indianapolis had questioned whether health hazards might outweigh benefits. Alexandria City Council President Jeff Bryan says “a lot of constituents” urged him to vote against the measure.

A water official had earlier made a decision several years ago to turn off the fluoride after he said he found articles suggesting possible health risks.

