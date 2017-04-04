Bluffton manufacturer details scope of layoffs

Related Coverage Bluffton manufacturer closing plant; 100 jobs cut

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) The Bluffton plastics goods manufacturer that announced plans last month to shutter its plant will lay off employees in four phases between early June and mid-November, according to a notice released by Bluffton Mayor Ted Ellis.

Buckhorn Inc. will lay off 86 employees when it closes its plant along Decker Drive this year, according to a Notice of Terminating Operations and Closing Facility filed by Buckhorn with the mayor’s office. The impact is less than the 100 expected when news of the closure broke March 7.

Buckhorn, which manufactures reusable packaging and material handling products, will eliminate its workforce in four rounds of layoffs, according to the notice. In the first round of layoffs, 29 employees will be let go between June 3 and June 17. A second group of 27 employees will be laid off between July 8 and July 22. Between July 29 and Aug. 12, a group of 22 employees will be terminated. Finally, a group of eight employees will be let go between Nov. 4 and Nov. 18.

Buckhorn said last month that it plans to consolidate its manufacturing operations in its Springfield, Missouri plant. Plant Manager Rick Singer told NewsChannel 15 in a statement that the closing was a ‘difficult’ decision and that the company was focused on supporting its employees during the transition.