Archie Miller goes one-on-one with Glenn Marini

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – There’s a new “head Hoosier” down in Bloomington, and Indiana University basketball coach Archie Miller recently sat down with Newschannel 15 sports director Glenn Marini in the only one-on-one interview granted to a Fort Wayne station.

In part one of the series Miller discusses the emotions of taking the job, his view on recruitment in the state of Indiana, and why he got the nickname “Archie” after All In The Family character Archie Bunker. He also takes about the sudden loss of New Haven graduate Steve McElvene, who played for Miller at Dayton, and the expectations for the I.U. program going forward.