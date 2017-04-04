3 killed in head-on crash on US 24

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Three people were killed in a head-on crash along U.S. 24 in Miami County Monday night.

Police and medics were called just after 9 p.m. Monday to a stretch of U.S. 24 near Miami County Road 250 North near Peru on a report of a two-vehicle crash there.

An Indiana State Police report said William Thorn, 86, Peru, IN, was driving a 2010 Toyota Camry westbound in the eastbound lanes of U.S. 24 when the Toyota struck, head on, an eastbound 2003 Mazda Protégé driven by 18-year-old Ethan Richman of Kokomo. It’s not clear why Thorn was driving in the wrong lanes.

Both Thorn and Richman were pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the Mazda – 19-year-old Lea Byers of Greentown – was also pronounced dead at the scene.

The report said all three victims were wearing seat belts, but the crash impact was “too severe for the restraints to prevent the three deaths.”

The crash remains under investigation. Police noted in the report that investigators do not believe that alcohol or narcotics contributed to the crash.