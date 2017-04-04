2 cats, dog found starved to death in a Noble County home

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Last week a deputy with the Noble County Sheriff’s Department came to a home near Rome City to deliver court papers. There was no one inside but the deputy thought he saw something else. “He didn’t receive an answer at the door and he could see a deceased dog inside the property,” Sergeant Johnny Richie said.

He then called Richie and after a search warrant they were able to get inside. The deputy was right about what he saw and it got even worse. “We did find two cats locked inside the house and the dog was locked inside an enclosed porch.”

Richie said someone used to live there but moved out and left the animals behind. Images of the scene are too graphic to share, but their bodies were taken to a vet who predicted the dog had been dead for three days to a week. That length is even longer for the cats. The house was trashed and the dog was surrounded by feces. “The smell was absolutely horrible. We had to actually open the windows and doors to let it air out because we couldn’t stand inside for any length of time without gagging and about getting sick.”

It was a site Richie said he’s never seen before and something he said could have been avoided with one call to the humane shelter. “To leave them locked inside defenseless-there’s no sense in that.”

Paperwork has been filed to the prosecutor’s office and Richie is confident charges will come up. He said he hopes that will happen in a couple weeks. The charge would be abandonment and comes with a misdemeanor penalty which Richie doesn’t think is enough.