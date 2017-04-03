Young TinCaps team to embrace process in minor league baseball

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – To get to the major leagues, the TinCaps know this is where to start.

Fort Wayne returned to town and held a media day on Monday. The group is very talented but also very young. Infielders Fernando Tatis Jr., Hudson Potts and Eguy Rosario are all 18 years old or younger and yet all have the potential to make it to the big league team. They all said they understood that it would be a slow process.

Players like center fielder Torii Hunter and pitcher Jake Peavy have all come through Fort Wayne on their way to the majors. They paved the way for these TinCaps.