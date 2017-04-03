Positively Fort Wayne: Bridge of Grace Ministries

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) – For the next few months WANE-TV will showcase stories to highlight some of the good news happening in the Summit City. Every Monday morning on Newschannel 15’s First News we will air Positively Fort Wayne to offer a positive look at what is going on in the viewing area.

The special series kicks off Monday, April 3 with a story on Bridge of Grace Ministries. The church on Gaywood Drive is working to rebuild the Southeast side of Fort Wayne one community at a time.

Soon after it began in 2008, the church began offering life skills programs and activities to help residents in the Mount Vernon neighborhood revitalize their community. As a result crime is down. Newschannel 15’s Terra Brantley talked with church members about the positive impact the church is having in its community.