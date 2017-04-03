Owner of Delphi property where teen girls found dead visited dump

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The man who owns the Carroll County property where two teenage girls were found dead mid-February visited a dump the same day, according to court documents.

Ronald Logan, 77, pleaded guilty on Monday to a charge of being a habitual traffic violator. It was Logan’s Delphi property where the bodies of 14-year-old Libby German and 13-year-old Abby Williams were found Feb. 13.

Documents showed that Logan visited a dump site the same day. Carroll County Deputy Prosecutor Jerry Bean wouldn’t say if what Logan brought to that dump station was investigated. Bean also wouldn’t say what time of day Logan was there.

Logan’s plea agreement stemmed from a 2014 incident of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level over the legal limit. Under his probation, Logan was not supposed to consume alcohol, have access to any vehicles or commit a new criminal offense.

Logan admitted to breaking those terms by drinking alcohol at a Pizza King in Americus, having access to his vehicle across the street from his house, and driving to the Carroll County Transfer Station on Feb. 13.

By pleading guilty to the charge, Logan will not face additional charges of false informing and obstruction of justice. When asked if the two dropped charges were related to the Delphi double homicide investigation, Bean said he couldn’t comment.

Logan has never been named an official suspect in the killings of German and Williams, both of Delphi. However, his property was searched by the FBI, Indiana State Police and Carroll County Sheriff’s Office last month.

Logan will be sentenced for his habitual traffic violator charge on April 10.