Officials: 3 dead in reported boiler explosion in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say three people were killed and four others injured when a boiler exploded in a building in an industrial area of south St. Louis, reportedly sending the boiler airborne and through the roof of a nearby building.

The St. Louis Fire Department said on Twitter that two of the victims sustained critical injuries in the blast shortly before 8 a.m. Monday at the Loy-Lange Box Co.

Fire officials say at least three buildings have been damaged by debris.

Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson said part of the boiler housed in an office area went through Loy-Lange’s roof.

Jenkerson told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the explosion seems to have been accidental and that investigators will review machine maintenance records.

No other details have been released, including whether anyone was working on the boiler at the time of the explosion.

The phone rang unanswered at Loy-Lange Box Co., and an email message by The Associated Press to the company wasn’t immediately returned.

The company is described on its website as a “full service corrugator and custom box manufacturer.”

Messages left with a fire department spokesman were not immediately returned.

