NIPR to move into downtown Fort Wayne building

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) The stations of Northeast Indiana Public Radio, 89.1 WBOI and Classical 94.1 WBNI, will move into a new building in downtown Fort Wayne. NIPR will move into a building at 210 E. Jefferson Blvd., near the central branch of the YMCA.

Officials will officially unveil the plans for the building, as well as NIPR’s $4.5 million Building A Sound Future fundraising campaign, on April 11. Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry, Building A Sound Future Campaign Chair Doug Powers, and 89.1 WBOI and Classical 94.1 WBNI President and General Manager Peter Dominowski are all expected to speak.