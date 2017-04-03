Man sentenced to 38.5 years in crash that killed 3 Manchester students

Related Coverage Chicago man pleads guilty in crash that killed 3 Manchester University students

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Chicago man who caused the deaths of three Manchester University students in a February 2016 crash was sentenced to 38.5 years in prison Monday, the Grant Superior Court said.

DeAngelo Evans, 27, pleaded guilty in September of last year in Grant Superior Court to all eight felony charges against him, including three counts each of reckless homicide and operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death, along with one count of OWI resulting in bodily injury and one count of criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon, which in this case would be Evans’ vehicle.

The February 2016 crash killed Manchester students, Nerad Mangai, Brook “BK” Dagnew, and Kirubel Hailu.

Manchester University President Dave McFadden said in a statement Monday that the Manchester family will honor the three students killed by “choosing to be their best selves, by leading principled, productive and compassionate lives that improve the human condition.”

A “Peace Pole” now stands on the site of the intercultural center at Manchester with the message “May Peace Prevail on Earth” in eight languages, accompanied by the inscriptions – #3FlyHigh and #MUStrong – in honor of the students killed.