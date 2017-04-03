Kirk Cousins and Tamika Catchings to speak in Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) will host an Evening of Hope with two dynamic athletes on May 12. Kirk Cousins, quarterback for the Washington Redskins and former Michigan State standout and Tamika Catchings, recently retired WNBA All Star with the Indiana Fever and four time Olympic Gold Medalist will visit Fort Wayne and share the inspiration they have to power through challenges in games and in life. The purpose of the event is to inspire and encourage all who attend.

This is the third year for the event, and it keeps growing. The 2017 event will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum’s new conference center. It’s free to attend as general admission seating, but online registration is required. Reserved seating is available for $10 per person. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.Go to IndianaFCA.org to register or volunteer. Parking at the coliseum is $5 per car.

WANE-TV is a proud sponsor of the Night of Hope.