JDRF One Walk seeks a cure for Type One Diabetes

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) – What type are you? If you’re one of the 1.25 million kids and adults living with Type One Diabetes, you know a cure is needed.

JDRF, is forming teams for the annual One Walk to turn Type One into Type None. You can be the type that changes lives by raising awareness and support at the Fort Wayne walk planned for Saturday, May 6, at Headwaters Park. Visit this link to register for a team or to walk as an individual. NewsChannel 15 anchor, Heather Herron will emcee the walk. Pre-walk activities will begin at 9:00 a.m. and the walk will start at 10:15 a.m.

Funds raised at the walk will support research to help make a world without Type One Diabetes. This year’s goal is $105.500.

WANE-TV is a proud sponsor of the JDRF One Walk.

