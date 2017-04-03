Indiana man dies after van falls on him during oil change

ALBANY, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say an Indiana man has died after his van fell on him while he was changing the oil for the vehicle at his home.

The Star Press reports 29-year-old Kyle Wayne Bradburn was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday in Albany after being pinned under the van for at least 5-10 minutes.

Delaware County Deputy Coroner Clarence Brooks says the van was up on ramps in the front yard when one of the ramps slipped. Several of Bradburn’s family members had gone inside the house briefly before the accident and eventually found him pinned.

