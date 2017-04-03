Indiana lawmakers OK letting Statehouse staffers carry guns

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers in both chambers have voted to allow legislative employees to carry guns at the Statehouse.

Under the bill by Republican Sen. Jim Tomes of Wadesville, employees of the Senate, House, Legislative Services Agency and Indiana Lobby Registration Commission may be armed. Judges, police officers and members of the Legislature can already carry deadly weapons at work.

The Senate voted 39-7 to approve changes made in the House, sending the bill to the governor’s desk.

The National Rifle Association-backed measure is part of an effort by guns rights supporters to chip away at gun laws and restrictions in the state.

A similar bill by Tomes passed the Senate last year but did not get a hearing in the House.