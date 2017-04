FORT WAYNE, Ind (WANE) – Homestead’s Karissa McLaughin is staying in-state as she announced her commitment to Purdue Monday morning on Twitter .

She was originally committed to the University of Florida but after the firing of their head coach Amanda Butler, McLaughlin chose a different direction. The guard led the Spartans to the 4A state title this past season.

I am excited to announce that I will be furthering my education and basketball career at Purdue University. #boilerup 🚂🏀 pic.twitter.com/oR5wgDtueW — Karissa McLaughlin (@Kmclaughlin12) April 3, 2017