FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A south-side home was damaged by fire early Monday.

Fort Wayne Fire crews were called around 7 a.m. Monday to a home at 221 W. Leith St. on a report of a fire there. The flames appeared to be focused on the back side of the two-story home.

Firefighters told NewsChannel 15 that the fire could have been the result of a malfunctioning water heater.

It’s not clear if anyone was home at the time of the fire or if anyone was hurt.