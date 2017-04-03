Cosby judge expects trial to last 2 weeks; jury sequestered

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — The judge in Bill Cosby’s criminal case in Pennsylvania expects the sexual assault trial to last at least two weeks.

The jurors will come from the Pittsburgh area and be sequestered throughout the trial nearly 300 miles away in suburban Philadelphia.

Montgomery County Judge Steven O’Neill said at a hearing Monday that he hopes to pick jurors in late May. He says their names will not be made public.

The trial is set to begin June 5.

The 79-year-old Cosby is accused of drugging and molesting a Temple University employee at his home in 2004.

The defense wants the jury pool prescreened through a written questionnaire on their background, media habits and feelings about Cosby.

But O’Neill prefers they get the standard 16-question form followed by individual questioning in court.