Bribery trial of Kosciusko sheriff begins

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) The 14-day criminal trial of Kosciusko County Sheriff Aaron Rovenstine, indicted on 10 felony counts including bribery and official misconduct, begins Monday.

Rovenstine allegedly accepted $40,000 in bribes so favors could be granted to a Kosciusko County jail inmate. Rovenstine also is accused of intimidating a Warsaw Police Department detective who had suspicions of Rovenstine’s activities. He was elected sheriff for a second term in 2014 after serving eight years from 1998 through 2006.

After his defense filed a motion last month to have the special prosecutor in the case removed, Rovenstine’s trial was delayed. Elkhart Superior Court 2 Judge Stephen Bowers will hear the case.

