10 Dead, 50 Injured in Russian Train Explosion

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Andrei Kibitov, spokesman for the St. Petersburg governor, has told Russian television 10 people have been killed and 50 injured in the subway explosion.

In Moscow, Deputy Mayor Maxim Liksutov told the Interfax news agency that Moscow authorities are tightening security on the subway in the Russian capital.

Video footage posted on social media website shows a train with mangled doors standing at the platform. Frantic commuters reach out into the doors and windows, trying to see if anyone is there and shouting “Call an ambulance!”

Russian Senator Viktor Ozerov tells Interfax that the explosion looks like a terrorist attack.

7 metro stations are currently closed in St. Petersburg.