Tin Caps arrive in Fort Wayne in anticipation of new season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Summer is coming.

The Tin Caps arrived in Fort Wayne Sunday afternoon to prepare for the upcoming baseball season. They will meet with the media officially on Monday afternoon.

The rosters is loaded with young talent. Five of the San Diego Padres top-30 prospects will wear a Tin Caps uniform this season. Players like Logan Allen, David Bedar and Rod Boykin are notable returning players.

Fort Wayne begins the season at Bowling Green on Thursday before returning home for their first game at Parkview Field on Saturday.